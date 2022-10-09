Spire Wealth Management Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 160.2% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.2% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.1% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.61.

GM opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

