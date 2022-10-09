Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,759,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after purchasing an additional 407,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

