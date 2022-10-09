Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PCAR opened at $87.68 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

