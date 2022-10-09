Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.47 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

