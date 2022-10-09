Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $129.23 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

