Spire Wealth Management Makes New $493,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

