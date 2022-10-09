Spire Wealth Management Makes New $550,000 Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,787,000 after acquiring an additional 97,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 399,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 118,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

