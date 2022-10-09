Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 405,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,969,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,407 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 160,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110,093 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

