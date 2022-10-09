Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in IAC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IAC

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

IAC opened at $55.77 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

