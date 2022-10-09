Spire Wealth Management Purchases 31,117 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 3,065.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.