Spire Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 56,940 Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter worth $125,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth $151,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth $321,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680,250.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecovyst Stock Down 3.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECVT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

