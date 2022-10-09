Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.