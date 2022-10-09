Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.