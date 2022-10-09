Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LHX opened at $224.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

