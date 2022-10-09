Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of L stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

