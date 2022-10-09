Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,062,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,570,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after acquiring an additional 173,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

IWP stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

