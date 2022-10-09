Spire Wealth Management Sells 12,141 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 403,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.17. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

