Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,224 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,010,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CNI opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

