Spire Wealth Management Sells 14,915 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

