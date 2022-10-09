Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,130 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $156.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.