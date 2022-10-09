Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,331 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

