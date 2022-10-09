Spire Wealth Management Sells 318 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $386,729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $346.68 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.27 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.89.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

