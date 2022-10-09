Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,604 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

