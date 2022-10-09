Spire Wealth Management Sells 653 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 4.5 %

Intuit stock opened at $392.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.59.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

