Spire Wealth Management Sells 716 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PRF opened at $142.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

