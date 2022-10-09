Spire Wealth Management Sells 8,853 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,005,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,023,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,601,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 355.8% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 530,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 414,222 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

