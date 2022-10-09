Spire Wealth Management Takes $583,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -162.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

