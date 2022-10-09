Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $35.36 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.74%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

