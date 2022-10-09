Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 9.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $27.52 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

