Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 198 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $413.69 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

