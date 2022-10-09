Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $872,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 105.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 27,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.93 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.