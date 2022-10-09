Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Public Storage by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Public Storage by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSA opened at $283.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $280.83 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

