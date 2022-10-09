Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,024 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $115.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

