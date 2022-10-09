Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,106 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

Shares of ABNB opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

