Strs Ohio Acquires 43,848 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2,037.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.



