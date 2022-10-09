Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 50,000 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $578,209,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

