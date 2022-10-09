Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 190.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 34.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 776,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197,235 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

