Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

