Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

