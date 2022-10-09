Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 11,684.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 897,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 484,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.29 million. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

