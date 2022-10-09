Strs Ohio Buys 30,193 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $43.01 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

