Strs Ohio Buys 40,800 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avient were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

