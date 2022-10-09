Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,732 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $328,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $88.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

