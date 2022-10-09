Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SiTime were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $83.23 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

