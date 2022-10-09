Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

