Strs Ohio Has $126.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $126,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.01 and a 200-day moving average of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

