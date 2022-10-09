Strs Ohio Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.