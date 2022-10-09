Strs Ohio Has $5.96 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CONMED were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

NYSE CNMD opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

