Strs Ohio Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 508.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,987 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,463 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $90,072,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

