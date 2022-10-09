Strs Ohio Has $6.84 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

